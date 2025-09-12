The sole beneficiary of Hulk Hogan's $5 million estate has been revealed.

The WWE legend died in July, and according to TMZ, Hulk's son, Nick Hogan, has been named the co-personal representative of his estate. According to the outlet, Hulk left behind $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, as well as his right to publicity, worth about $4 million.

Nick filed the documents on Sept. 9 in Pinellas County, Fl. and appointed a man named Terry McCoy as curator of Hulk's estate.

Brooke Hogan reacts to Hulk Hogan's will

Brooke Hogan, who has been estranged from her father for several years, was not surprised that her younger brother was the sole beneficiary.

“His decision is no surprise to me,” Brooke, 37, told TMZ on Thursday, September 11. “It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets.”

In 2023, Brooke voluntarily asked to be removed from her dad's will, according to the outlet.

The WWE star from cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, back in July and his funeral was held last month. Nick was present for the funeral but Brooke opted for her own celebration of his life with her twins, and her husband former NHL player Steven Oleksy at the beach. She shared several photos of her family honoring her late father.

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one,” Brooke shared in the caption. “And although I know people grieve in many ways – and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how…privately…the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves… and the sunset.”

Brooke shared that she decided to celebrate her father's life at the beach since the wrestling legend loved it so much.

“Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul,” she continued. “We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she'll be a “little fish” as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you.”

She concluded her post writing, “Rest in heaven, Daddy.”