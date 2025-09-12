Recently, legendary professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler had to skip a public appearance due to a stroke, but he is on the mend.

TMZ Sports reports Lawler is “already on the road to recovery” following the scare. His ex-fiancée and caregiver told the outlet that he experienced it in Florida on Friday, September 5, 2025, at one of his residences.

Now, his daughter is taking him back to his “primary residence,” and he will continue to “rest” for a “few more weeks.” He should be good after that rest period.

Unfortunately, the stroke means Lawler is unable to appear at HorrorHound Weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio, which starts on Friday, September 12, 2025. The event's organizers announced that he would not make it on Monday, September 8. They cited “some personal matters” as the reason, but now fans know why.

The last time Lawler was seen in WWE was in February 2025. He attended an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Hopefully, he will be able to attend another show soon.

WWE legend Jerry Lawler's history of strokes

Lawler has had a history of strokes. In TMZ's report, they note that he has suffered them in 2018 and 2023, the latter being called a “massive” one.

Additionally, he once collapsed while serving as a commentator of WWE Monday Night RAW due to a heart attack during the September 10, 2012, edition of the show. He would return a couple of months later.

Lawler has stopped doing commentary full-time for WWE in the years since. He had a tenure on SmackDown from 2015 to 2016. Lawler made a brief full-time return in 2019, but he was eventually replaced by Samoa Joe.

Lawler is a legend of WWE. He had wrestled for years before joining WWE, then the WWF, in 1992. Throughout his career, he won five Slammy Awards. In 2007, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Outside of WWE, Lawler has had runs in the American Run Association, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), and Memphis Wrestling.