The runway meets the hardwood this fall as Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham headlines TUNL’s second annual New York Fashion Week Gala on Sept. 15, per HollywoodReporter and Alford & Co. Set at Lavan Midtown, the event partners with Rémy Martin and Louis XIII to blend luxury, artistry, and cultural innovation into one unforgettable night.

This year’s gala carries the theme “Woven Knights,” honoring athletes, creators, and visionaries who stitch resilience, creativity, and legacy into the cultural fabric. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the evening will feature a halftime performance by Gunna, with DJ sets from Rae Sada, Goldie Harris, TJ Banks, and others powered by Record Room. The Hollywood Reporter signs on as the official media partner, further highlighting the event’s growing stature at Fashion Week.

✨💃🏽 NYFW x Tunl x @Unrivaledwbb x friends! pic.twitter.com/Pc5rRso9gK — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) September 10, 2024 Expand Tweet

A Night of Culture and Collaboration

Highlights of the gala showcase TUNL’s commitment to merging sports, fashion, and community. A TUNL x DoorDash varsity jacket, designed by Kendall Hurns and unveiled by NBA guard Jared McCain, pays homage to McCain’s recovery journey both on and off the court. Motorsports gets its own spotlight through the PINKFLAMINGOUSA x PRIX Workshop car display, a project from Chris Phan and Esther Ng that redefines style at the intersection of speed and design.

Article Continues Below

TODD PATRICK designer Desyree Nicole will debut a capsule collection, including a sustainable tee and tote crafted for the gala’s theme. Attendees will also see a limited-edition Nigel Sylvester bike, produced with Arte Haus, along with an immersive gallery curated by Steve “Sweatpants” Irby, Lenny S, and Antsoulo featuring iconic photography across music, sports, and entertainment.

Lenny S will bring back his Gold Standard Experience, where his signature gold couch frames striking portraits of athletes, entertainers, and tastemakers. The collaboration reflects the vision of TUNL CEO Ashley Champ, who partners with Tiffany James of MBG360 and Modernblkgirl, with advisors Brittany Hampton, Nicole, and Lenny S serving as honorary co-chairs.

“The gala is about giving the people truly driving the narrative in sports, fashion and culture a seat to build the table,” Champ said. “For us, culture is the standard, not a box to check, but the foundation everything should be built on.”

With Cade Cunningham as host, Gunna on stage, and a lineup of boundary-pushing collaborations, this year’s TUNL Gala promises to be one of the most dynamic cultural intersections of Fashion Week.