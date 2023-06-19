Taylor Swift is an extremely famous musician. She has released hit singles such as Love Story, You Belong With Me, Reputation, Bad Blood, Speak Now, and many more. In fact, Swift is a 12-time Grammy Award winner. With Swift carving out an iconic career as a musician, have you ever wondered how a successful singer like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Taylor Swift's $18 million home in West Village, New York City.

Around the time Swift released her sixth studio album called Reputation, the 12-time Grammy Award winner was staying at a West Village home. As per businessinsider.com, Swift was renting the home while coughing up $39,500 on a monthly basis. Although Swift stayed here for just about a year, it seems like the home holds dear for the hit country/pop singer. In fact, the same property is referenced in one of Swift's recent songs called “Cornelia Street,” as part of her seventh studio album, Lover.

Nowadays, the home is listed on the market with an asking price of just a hairline below $18 million. While being listed on the market, the property is also available for rent, with the tenant required to pay $45,000 on a monthly basis.

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift's $18 million home in West Village, New York City.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally, the property was constructed in 1870. Swift's former pad encompasses 5,500 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a sleek kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a sizable dining area, an office where Swift probably wrote up some of her songs, and a special master bedroom fit for a world class singer like Swift. The master bedroom features a sleek bathroom and easy access to a private terrace with an outdoor fireplace. Furthermore, the home also includes an indoor pool.

While the home's interior is already impressive, the new owner shouldn't have any problems getting some fresh air. At the rooftop, one is able to relax on the terrace, which features an outdoor lounge area.

Swift is one of the most established singers in the industry today. As a result, it isn't a surprise that she can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Swift has a net worth of around $400 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Taylor Swift's $18 million home in West Village, New York City.