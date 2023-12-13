Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has broken a new record. The Eras Tour began in March and will return overseas starting in February.

Taylor Swift's tour officially grossed a billion dollars, making it the highest-grossing music tour of all time. The Guinness World Records announced Tuesday (Dec. 12), that Swift's Eras Tour reported that the Eras Tour was the first to make $1 billion in revenue.

The tour began in March 2023 and is set to conclude in December 2024, with 151 tour dates worldwide. The Eras Tour is on a hiatus for December and January and will continue in February in Tokyo, Japan. She will then tour in Australia, Singapore, and then Europe before concluding at the end of 2024.

The tour is a tribute to all of Swift's musical eras and has a 44-song set list divided into 10 acts. During the first leg of the tour, the Grammy-winning singer had a “surprise” song for each tour date. However, she said that there will be a change starting in 2024.

Previously holding the crown as the highest-grossing music tour by Elton John’s five-year farewell tour, which grossed $939 million.

Taylor Swift Makes Changes To Second Leg Of Eras Tour

For the second leg of her Eras Tour, Swift decided to switch a couple things up.

“I decided that in 2024, when we go back on tour, I’m just gonna open back up all the songs for surprise songs,” she told the crowd.

She continued, “I feel like, for one year, we’ve really gotten through a lot of songs, so I’m just gonna make all the songs fair game when we go back on tour. There’s some songs that I still really, really wanna play, so I’m gonna try and get through all of them.”

She hinted about a change coming back in April.

“When I started the tour, I said, ‘In the acoustic section, I am never repeating a song. I’m never doing songs more than once,’” the singer said back in April. “But now I’m like, ‘Ugh, there are so many songs I want to do more than once.’”

Not only will the singer be repeating songs, she said there is an extra special exception for her latest album, Midnights.

“If [a song] is on Midnights, I can do it however many times I want because Midnights is the most accurate picture of my life to date.” The singer released Midnights October 2022.

Swift brought the Eras Tour to the big screen with her concert film. The concert film has brought in nearly $250 million worldwide.