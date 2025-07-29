Bronny James is learning how to navigate the NBA spotlight, but even in the middle of the grind, he is finding time to have a little fun. During an interview at the Vdara Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie surprised everyone by admitting he knows the music of the Backstreet Boys. That is right, Bronny, who was born in 2004, claimed familiarity with one of the most iconic boy bands of the late ‘90s, per ESPN.

So the #IntoTheMillennium Backstreet Boys residency is unlike any show of theirs I've ever seen. They won't be able to tour this, it's catered to the Sphere in such a unique way. If you can go, GO. The visuals are insane. pic.twitter.com/tAeQFClFOu — BSB In Vegas (@BSBinVegas) July 12, 2025

While gazing out of his 27th-floor suite, he pointed out the Bellagio fountains, the sprawling Shadow Creek Golf Course, and the massive Las Vegas Sphere, which had hosted the Backstreet Boys the previous night. “I would go,” James said. “I know their stuff.” For context, their hit single “I Want It That Way” dropped in 1999, five years before Bronny was born. So who in the James household has been bumping Backstreet Boys? Maybe LeBron himself has been a quiet fan all these years.

Vegas spotlight and on-court growth

The confession came just days after the NBA put Bronny front and center, matching him against Dallas Mavericks No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg in a highly anticipated Summer League game. While the Lakers ultimately fell short and Bronny finished with eight points on 2-for-8 shooting, he bounced back two days later with 14 points and two steals in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite the performances, James admitted that the bright lights of Las Vegas are overwhelming. “My head is all over the place,” he told ESPN. “I personally don’t like summer league at all. I like the competition and the games, but I don’t like coming to Vegas and being in Vegas. After this, I’m just doing nothing.”

Still, one thing is clear: Bronny has been putting in the work. Lakers reporter Mike Trudell noted that the 20-year-old has added significant muscle since being drafted, something James confirmed. “The physicality in the NBA is at a way higher level, so I had to get my body right,” he said.

Maybe a little “Larger Than Life” on the workout playlist helped with that transformation.