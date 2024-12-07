Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour has come to an end. The pop star began her tour in March 2023, which was broken up into two legs. The tour is currently the highest-grossing music tour of all time earning over $1B in revenue. The singer's tour ends on Dec. 8 in Vancouver. Take a look at her five most memorable moments from the Eras Tour below:

Taylor Swift & Taylor Lautner reunite for “I Can See You” video debut

We love a Taylor and Taylor link-up. Swift debuted the music video for her “I Can See You” featuring her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner. Not only did Swift surprise fans with the music video, Lautner was also in the crowd, and the two hugged on stage. Take a look at the adorable moment below.

‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs'

Who could forget the iconic shoutout Swift gave her boyfriend Travis Kelce during the Eras Tour — good because we didn't. She first changed the lyrics to her hit “Karma” during her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 11, 2023. The original lyrics are “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” and she changed it to, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” To make the move even sweeter, Kelce was in attendance for show. After the show she ran off stage and kissed him which became a viral moment. Take a look at the moment above.

1989 Announcement

During her Sofi Stadium tour stop in August 2023, she announced the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

“Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my own music, and the way to do it was too rerecord my albums,” she told the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. “You were 100 percent behind me … I will never stop thanking you for that.”

The re-recording of 1989 which was originally released in 2014 with the “Taylor's Version” dropped on October 27, 2023. The album is a popular project among fans as it contains some of her biggest hits to date such as “Bad Blood,” “Shake It Off,” and “Blank Space.” The re-recording contained 5 new songs: “Slut!,” “Is It Over Now?,” “Now That We Don't Talk,” “Say Don't Go” and “Suburban Legends.”

1989 (Taylor's Version) was her fourth re-recorded release following: Fearless (Taylor's Version): Released in April 2021, Red (Taylor's Version): Released in November 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version): Released in July 2023.

Travis Kelce Joins Swift On Stage

Kelce made a surprise appearance on stage for Swift's tour stop in London in June 2024. He dressed up in a black tuxedo with a matching top hat like the rest of her dancers for the song “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” He ended up sweeping Swift off her feet at the end of the dance number. On his “New Heights” podcast which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, he joked that the rule was to make sure Swift got off the stage safely. “Do not drop the baby,” he joked on the show. Take a look at the moment above.

Reputation Tease?

Swift has not confirmed a new re-recording, but fans believe that she teased her Reputation release with her outfits during the tour. The singer wore a red-and-black catsuit for a majority of the tour before switching it for a gold-and-black catsuit in the same design for her October 2024 Miami show marking the start of a short run of U.S. dates to end her second leg. Even outside of the tour, Swift has been seen in plaid outfits seemingly marking her Reputation era as she cheered on Travis at Kansas City Chiefs games and at this year's VMAs.