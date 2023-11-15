Travis Kelce addressed his thoughts on Taylor Swift giving him a shout-out in a recent Karma performance on his New Heights podcast.

Travis Kelce, aka Taylor's Boyfriend, addressed the world's favorite audible of the week when he brought up Taylor Swift's lyric change on her song Karma at her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina over the weekend.

For those just emerging from an Aaron Rodgers-style darkness retreat, Swift blew minds on Saturday when she changed one of the lines from her iconic Karma from “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” Do you see what she did there?

Videos on social media captured Kelce's real-time reaction to the earth-shattering variation, which appeared to cause all the feels for this otherwise tough-as-nails tight end, but still we waited with baited breath for him to articulate in words how the adorbs shout-out made him feel. Alas, our prayers have been answered.

Kelce addressed the matter on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, posted on Wednesday. When asked about the mention, Kelce said “I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. […] I was like, ‘Oh, she really just said that'.”

So there you have it. Travis Kelce had been tipped off that something might be coming from his fair maiden Taylor Swift, yet when the prophecy did actually come to fruition, it still instilled a sense of awe and wonder in the young beau. Or, as he so elegantly put it, “I was like, ‘Oh, she really just said that'.” Oh indeed, Travis, oh indeed.