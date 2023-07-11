The Swifties are at it again! Taylor Swift fans have crashed Ticketmaster's site trying to purchase tickets for her show in France. Swift planned six tour dates in France four concerts in Paris and two in Lyon. The tickets went on sale Tuesday (July 11) but Ticketmaster had to evidently pause sales since the system became overwhelmed with many Swifities trying to purchase tickets for her overseas concert.

“The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold. We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible,” the company announced on Twitter. The France hub for the ticket site added, “all codes not already used will remain valid.”

La mise en vente Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour de 9h et 11h pour Paris La Défense Arena a été mise en pause. Nous vous tiendrons au courant avec une nouvelle heure de mise en vente dès que possible. Tous les codes non déjà utilisés resteront valables. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

They later updated their message telling fans that they will be able to purchase tickets at a rescheduled date.

“The onsale date and time for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in France is being rescheduled and tickets are still available,” the company wrote via Twitter. “This morning’s sale was disrupted by an issue with a third-party provider and they are working to resolve this matter as soon as possible. As soon as we saw fans experiencing issues, queues were paused. All codes that were not used to purchase tickets today will remain valid. Fans previously selected to participate in the onsale will be notified directly of the new onsale date and time.”

This is not the first time Swifties had a difficult time purchasing tickets for the highly anticipated tour. Back in November when US dates first became available, there was again a technical glitch that did not allow fans to get their tickets. At the time, Ticketmaster canceled the public on-sale date entirely, as all the shows completely sold out.

Taylor Swift issued a statement regarding the Ticketmaster incident at the time: “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Swift is slated to perform in Paris at La Défense Arena on May 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2024 and Lyon on June 2-3. These new dates are apart of the singer's Eras Tour international run.