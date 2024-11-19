Taylor Swift is already in a gift-giving mood.

According to Kansas City Chiefs WAG — an acronym for wife and girlfriends of sports stars — Chariah Gordon who is engaged to Mecole Hardman Jr. has something special to put under the tree thanks to Swift. Gordon shared that the “Lover” singer gave her children a “thoughtful” gift for the holidays.

“It’s so freaking cute and so thoughtful,” Chariah told Glamour magazine. “In-between shows [she was] keeping my kids super near.”

Gordon and Hardman share two children together: son Mecole “Three” Hardman III, 20 months, and daughter Anna “Cici” Hardman, 6 months.

Gordon told the publication that she and Swift's friendship has blossomed and how it feels so natural being around her despite the singer's international fame.

“I call her my sis, that’s my sis,” Chariah told the outlet. “She’s just really a sweet, down-to-earth girl. I forgot that she was even Taylor Swift, that’s how she makes you feel. I wasn’t saying, ‘Oh my God, this is Taylor.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, this is one of my home girls from back home.’”

Gordon spoke about how they met through Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who is a tight end for the Chiefs.

“I actually got a chance to meet her at Trav’s house and she was just super, super sweet,” Gordon continued. “And since then we’ve been super cool.”

Chariah Gordon Shares Viral Moment With Taylor Swift

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023 and Gordon actually had a hand in creating a viral moment from their relationship.

“I just thought that we looked cute and I posted it,” Gordon said in an interview with PEOPLE published on Tuesday, November 5. Gordon was referring to the group photo of both couples she posted on Instagram last year that showed Swift kissing Kelce on the cheek for the first time. “I didn’t have [any] thought into it, honestly. I didn’t know that it was going to be that big.”

While the photo went viral, Gordon shared that that was not her intention at all.

“I had no expectations,” she explained. “I just really honestly posted because we had a good time and it was a really nice photo.”

“I didn’t know that I was breaking the internet!” she added. “I was oblivious to all of that.”

Gordon reflected on the moment and all the love she had received from the Swifties.

“When they say that, it cracks me up because I’m literally just living my life,” she reflected. “I am not purposely like, ‘Oh, hey, let me feed them.’ I’m just enjoying myself — but I do love the Swifties! They show me nothing but love and I appreciate it because it is genuine all the way around the board.”

Swift is currently on the final weekends of her Eras Tour which concludes on Dec. 8.