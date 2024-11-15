We're only a few weeks away from Thanksgiving and Donna Kelce is letting us in on her holiday plans, which may or may not include her son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The Kelce matriarch spoke to the “Today” show and shared how she is choosing to spend her holiday.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family,” she said.

The mom of two was asked if she has a “big dinner” planned for Thanksgiving which she shared what her family most likely will be up to at that time.

“Not that anything’s planned,” Donna answered. “I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

In regards to if Swift will be joining Kelce family during the Thanksgiving, Donna mentioned that she has her tour.

The 14-time Grammy winner returns to the final leg of her Eras Tour starting with two weekends in Toronto: Nov. 14 – Nov. 16 and Nov. 21 – Nov. 23. She then heads to Vancouver to end the Eras Tour from Dec. 6 – Dec. 8. Since Thanksgiving is on Nov. 28 and the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Las Vegas Raiders the following day at home, Swift would still be on a brief break from her tour. However, its still unclear at this time if Donna will be leaving an extra plate setting for Swift this holiday season as thepopstar has not publicized her plans.

How Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent Holidays Before?

If Travis and Swift were to spend this Thanksgiving together it would be the first one since they started dating last year. Last Thanksgiving, Swift had to extend her stay in Brazil due to her Eras Tour. Travis revealed that he would be spending the holiday solo in Kansas City and “feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here,” according to his “New Heights” podcast.

While they haven't spent a Thanksgiving together they have spent Christmas together. Last year, Swift joined Travis' family in an Arrowhead Stadium suite cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders but lost by 6 in a final score of 20-14.

Swift and Travis also shared a kiss on New Year's as they celebrated the Chiefs win after they faced the Cincinnati Bengals winning 25-17 eliminating the Bengals from the AFC playoffs.

As of now, the couple has not shared their official holiday plans.