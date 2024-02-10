Taylor Swift teased fans in Tokyo about her intent to make the mad trip from Japan to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl.

For most of the 2023-2024 NFL season, Taylor Swift could be seen at as many Kansas City Chiefs game as she could get to support her boyfriend and all-star tight end Travis Kelce during the team's march to the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. It appears the pop star is intent on making the big game, as well, and has begun her mad dash to make it across the Pacific Ocean and get to Las Vegas in time for kick-off.

The latest leg of Swift's Eras Tour took her to Tokyo, Japan, where she performed at a jam-packed Tokyo Dome for four days starting from Wednesday. Near the close of her final show on Saturday, Swift told the crowd “we're all gonna go on a great adventure,” though didn't elaborate further according to Sky News.

It was speculated shortly after that Swift was referring to the long trip ahead of her to try and get back to the U.S., specifically Las Vegas, in time for the start of Super Bowl 58.

The first leg of the trip would have her back in Los Angeles roughly a day ahead of the game, as Tokyo is about 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles. However, Swift wouldn't have much time to rest as she'd have to immediately get back on the road or in the air to be in Las Vegas by the time Super Bowl 58 kicks off at 3:30 pm local time.

If Swift can make it in time for the start of the game, it will likely add to the amount of publicity she and Kelce have already gotten for most of the 2023-24 NFL season. Many of Swift's loyal fans have found themselves enraptured by the romance while sports and media personalities, such as Stephen A. Smith, seem tired of it.

That said, it would not be surprising if the NFL is hoping for a Taylor Swift appearance at the game given the bump in viewership the pop star has given the league.