A couple of days after Taylor Swift ended her Eras Tour, she visited a children's hospital and naturally Travis Kelce was a topic that came up.

The pop star and athletes spoke to sick children who shared that since Swift is dating Kelce, he's gained a new fan.

“I like Travis now,” a child told Swift in a video shared on X.

“Yes, me too,” the “Lover” singer replied while signing a copy of her Eras Tour book. “That's an absolute yes on that one.”

When the child was asked who was her favorite player she responded, “Either [him] or Patrick [Mahomes].”

One kid’s parent claimed in a Facebook post that Kelce “was in the building as well.”

A fan responded to the parent's claims suggesting she confused him for someone on Swift's team.

“I think she confused her bodyguard for Travis btw. No sign of him,” the fan wrote.

“Idk if that was accurate … he had practice and he’s not seen anywhere…” another fan responded.

What's Going On In Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Lives Now?

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have a couple of more games until the New Year. They will be facing the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (Dec. 15), the Houston Texans on Dec. 21, and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

As for Swift, she just finished her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday (Dec. 8). The Eras Tour covers a majority of the 14-time Grammy-winning artist's discography only excluding her debut self-titled album. Over the course of almost two years, Swift performed favorites — as well as surprise songs at each tour stop — from her 10 studio albums: Lover, Speak Now, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Red, Folklore, 1989, Midnights, and her latest The Tortured Poets Department. She reportedly grossed 2 billion in revenue and rewarded her crew $197 million in bonuses.

Recently, she picked up 10 Billboard Music awards at last night's (Dec. 12) award show, earning her a career total of 49 and the title of the most-decorated Billboard artist.