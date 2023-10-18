Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — the AMC-distributed concert film — may start “Bad Blood” between the singer and Martin Scorsese.

Box office projections

Deadline is reporting that Swift's “Eras” tour concert film is projecting for a 60%-70% drop in its second weekend, meaning it could make between $27-$37 million this weekend. Last weekend, the film opened to the highest gross by a concert film, making $92 million domestically.

Despite the hefty drop, Swift's film will still likely have the best second weekend for a concert film.

Killers of the Flower Moon

And then there's Martin Scorsese's latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. The Apple TV-Paramount joint is opening wide on October 20. It will be available in large-format screenings such as IMAX, but it's currently tracking between $20-$25 million. That'd be a great figure for a film opening amid the SAG-AFTRA strike and with limited press with its cast. However, that'd still fall behind Swift's “Eras” tour film.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was shot over the course of three nights during her SoFi Stadium shows in August. She played a total of six nights, so half were professionally shot. Included in the crew are Sam Wrench and Brett Turnbull, who shot Elton John's “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour show at Dodger Stadium for Disney+.

Killers of the Flower Moon follows the conflict in the Osage Nation in the 1920s. Scorsese reunites with frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro for the film. Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow also star in the film.