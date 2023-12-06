Lyon is facing a formidable challenge off the pitch that could further complicate their dire situation in Ligue 1, namely, Taylro Swift

Lyon is facing a formidable challenge off the pitch that could further complicate their dire situation in Ligue 1, reported by GOAL. The football club, currently mired at the bottom of the league table with just one win in 13 games, has not only experienced managerial upheavals but is also grappling with potential relegation. The situation worsens due to the unexpected impact of pop sensation Taylor Swift.

The American singer is set to hold two sold-out concerts at Groupama Stadium on June 2 and June 3, coinciding with the second leg of the Ligue 1 relegation/promotion play-off. This crucial match involves the 16th-placed team battling against the winner of the Ligue 2 promotion play-offs, with the return leg traditionally played at the home ground of the Ligue 1 side.

Lyon, currently teetering just five points away from the 16th spot, faces a logistical nightmare. The decision to host lucrative concerts aimed at boosting revenue has backfired, as the club now confronts the prospect of being embroiled in a relegation battle. If they secure the 16th position, Lyon might need an alternative venue for their home fixture in the relegation play-off, as Swift's concert dates are already locked.

The financial gamble to organize concerts, made without anticipation of a relegation struggle, could prove costly for Lyon. Relegation would represent a significant downturn for a team that reached the Champions League semi-finals just three years ago. The potential need to relocate and the consequent loss of home advantage in a critical phase of their fight to stay in Ligue 1 adds another layer of complexity to Lyon's challenges.

As Alexandre Lacazette and his teammates aim to revive their fortunes, their upcoming fixture against Marseille on Wednesday becomes crucial in their bid to climb the league ladder and avoid the looming relegation battle.