Travis Kelce wants to make sure that Taylor Swift has peace of mind when she visits him. For Christmas, Kelce upgraded his security system to aid in the surveillance of his $6 million home.

“The best gift he could get both of them is safety and assurance that they will always have a good night’s sleep,” an insider told Daily Mail.

This safety measure follows the break-in at Kelce's Leawood home where $100,000 worth of jewelry, $20,000 in cash, and the tight end's Super Bowl jersey were stolen back in October. Additionally, the backdoor on the house was damaged. Prior to Kelce's home being burglarized, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' estate was also broken into a day before. Kelce's incident happened on Oct. 7 when the Chiefs were playing the New Orleans Saints.

According to a source, “This was a calculated break-in, and Taylor and Travis are not taking any chances. The intruders knew exactly when the house would be empty, as she was at the game he was playing in.”

Kelce has not spoken up about the robberies but Mahomes did in a press conference last month.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating. It’s disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is ongoing. But it’s something you don’t want to happen to anybody but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said in response to FOX4

“Yeah, I can’t speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I’m sure at some point that will be talked about,” Mahomes said.

Sources tell TMZ that “the two burglaries may be part of a larger crime spree in the area.”

Taylor Swift's Christmas Day Absence

It's possible that Swift's absence from the Christmas Day game was also due to a security measure. Back in October, a source revealed that Swift would only be attending home games at Arrowhead Stadium in support of Kelce and the Chiefs. The Christmas Day game took place in Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium when the Chiefs faced the Steelers.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source said.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable,” another source added. “Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”