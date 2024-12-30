The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their 29-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas day, setting the stage for a meaningless Week 18 contest against the Denver Broncos. And yet, head coach Andy Reid recently provided an eye-opening answer when asked whether he would play his starters in their regular season finale.

With nothing left to play for, the Chiefs could hold their starters out to give them an extra break ahead of the postseason, while also preventing them from suffering any potential injuries. While the expectation is that KC will take that route, Reid refused to commit to anything before discussing it with his players first.

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he hasn’t discussed playtime for Week 18 with the team yet and won’t address it until he speaks with them directly. Leaguewide belief if KC will rest their key starters, including Patrick Mahomes. But nothing has been made official just yet,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Should Andy Reid play Chiefs starters in Week 18?

Whether or not teams should rest their starters in a meaningless regular season finale is always a hot topic of discussion, and it's worth noting that the Chiefs already have a first-round bye, so they will have time to rest up one way or another. However, is it worth risking potential injury by having their best players take the field in a game that means nothing for them?

While there's nothing on the line for Kansas City, all eyes are on them, as the Broncos are fighting for a playoff spot, and would like to win to secure their spot. Even though Reid didn't address the situation, it would be a surprise if the Chiefs starters played in this one, but it will be worth keeping an eye out for his decision over the coming days, as it could have a big impact on who ends up earning the final wild card spot in the AFC.