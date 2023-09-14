Hot on the heels of the reunited NSYNC appearance at the MTV VMAs, and news of their new song on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, now 98 Degrees is being featured on the cover of Us Weekly — prompting speculation that they're the next 90s boy band poised for a comeback. Although given the fact that all of its members are in their late 40s or early 50s at this point, this might not be a comeback at all, but rather the ushering in of a new musical genre — middle-aged man bands.

The group — composed of Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre — had some fun recalling embarrassing concert moments from their heyday for the interview. Jeff Timmons' most embarrassing memory involved NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

“So, Jerry Rice is a pro football player that I admire,” said Timmons. “We were doing this United Way collaboration with all these acts [and] Jerry Rice is standing behind me on a higher riser and Nick is next to me. I’m like, ‘Oh man, Jerry Rice.' And he’s like, ‘Just be cool. Don’t do it.' And I turned around to shake Jerry Rice’s hand and our risers are about probably six feet off the ground. And I stepped in the hole and fell down between the risers and smacked my arm on the way down in front of all these people that I idolized. Everybody was silent to see if I was still alive.”

It worked out ok for Timmons then, but that was 30 years ago. Would he pop up unscathed as a 50 year old? This is just some of the suspense and drama we can look forward to if 98 Degrees stages a comeback!