Taylor Swift has once again captured the attention of fans with the release of her much-anticipated 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD). Among the myriad of tracks, eagle-eyed fans have spotted what appears to be subtle references to Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift's reported boyfriend. Let's delve into the lyrics and explore these intriguing nods to Swift's blossoming romance, HarpersBazaar reports.
Unveiling the Double Album Surprise
The excitement surrounding TTPD reached fever pitch when fans discovered that Swift had released a secret double album. Titled The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, this second part contains an additional 15 songs, bringing the total number of newly released tracks to 31. Swift's clever nod to her lucky number 13 by incorporating its reverse, 31, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the album's release.
Swift's Romantic Odes to Kelce
Upon closer examination of the album's lyrics, it becomes apparent that Swift isn't shy about expressing her affection for Travis Kelce. In track 15, “The Alchemy,” Swift weaves subtle references to Kelce's profession and their shared experiences, painting a vivid picture of their burgeoning romance. Lines like “touch down,” “warm the benches,” and “winning streak” hint at Kelce's football career, while Taylor Swift playfully recalls their intimate moments together.
High School Sweethearts and Football Metaphors
Another track, “So High School,” further explores the dynamics of Swift and Kelce's relationship. Swift cleverly juxtaposes the excitement of young love with references to Kelce's athleticism, creating a playful yet heartfelt tribute to their connection. Lines like “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle” and “You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her” hint at Kelce's pursuit of Swift and their shared journey together. Here are the full lyrics for that song:
I feel so high school every time I look at you
I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you
And in a blink of a crinkling eye
I'm sinking, our fingers entwined
Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights
Tell me 'bout the first time you saw me
I'll drink what you think and I'm high
From smoking your jokes all damn night
The brink of a wrinkle in time
Been a sweet 16 suddenly
I'm watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night
Your friends are around, so be quiet
I'm trying to stifle my sighs
‘Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you, but look at you
Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba
Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me)
It's just a game, but really (Really)
I'm bettin' on all three for us two (All three)
Get my car door, isn't that sweet? (That sweet)
Then pull me to the backsеat (Backseat)
No one's evеr had me (Had me), not like you
Truth, dare, spin bottles
You know how to ball, I know Aristotle
Brand new, full throttle
Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto
It's true, swear, scouts honor
You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her
Brand new, full throttle
You already know, babe
I feel like laughing in the middle of practice
To that impression you did of your dad again
I'm hearing voices like a madman
And in a blink of a crinkling eye
I'm sinking, our fingers entwined
Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights
Tell me 'bout the first time you saw me
I'll drink what you think and I'm high
From smoking your jokes all damn night
The brink of a wrinkle in time
Been a sweet 16 suddenly
I'm watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night
Your friends are around, so be quiet
I'm trying to stifle my sighs
‘Cause I feel so high school (So high school) every time I look at you, but look at you
Truth, dare, spin bottles
You know how to ball, I know Aristotle
Brand new, full throttle
Teach me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto
It's true, swear, scouts honor
You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her
Brand new, full throttle
You already know, babe
You already know, babe
Football Symbolism and Personal Anecdotes
Throughout the album, Swift sprinkles in nods to Kelce's world, from football metaphors to personal anecdotes that reflect their unique bond. In “The Alchemy,” Swift jokingly references the widespread internet joke about “putting Travis on the map,” showcasing her playful side and affectionate banter with Kelce. Meanwhile, lines in other tracks like “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus” hint at Kelce's presence in Swift's life and the impact he has had on her.
Deciphering the Lyrics
While Taylor Swift hasn't officially confirmed that these songs are about Kelce, the subtle references and personal anecdotes suggest a deep connection between the two. Fans have been poring over the lyrics, trying to decipher the meaning behind Swift's words and uncovering hidden messages that hint at her relationship with Kelce. Whether these references are indeed about Kelce or not, one thing is clear: Swift's songwriting prowess and ability to weave compelling narratives continue to captivate audiences worldwide.
Final Thoughts
Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department is not only a musical masterpiece but also a testament to her ability to capture the nuances of love, heartbreak, and everything in between. With subtle nods to Travis Kelce scattered throughout the album, Swift invites listeners into her world and offers glimpses of her personal life in a way that feels authentic and relatable. As fans dissect the lyrics and unravel the mysteries hidden within each track, one thing remains certain: Swift's talent knows no bounds, and her music continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.