Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner made headlines when they were spotted enjoying a girls' night out in New York City after Sophie's divorce with Joe Jonas. The duo dined at Via Carota and seemed to be having a great time together.

Recently, the “Game of Thrones” star announced a split from Jonas after four years of marriage. The couple got married in May 2019 and welcomed two daughters.

Unfortunately, it wasn't that much ‘amicable' as Joe Jonas allegedly released PR statements to make Sophie look bad. Swifties also had a field day during these times, referencing Swift's ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine' lyrics.

Sophie Turner's outfit for the evening turned heads as she wore a daring plunging halter top, matching pants, and sneakers. While Taylor Swift rocked a knee-length denim jacket, a burnt orange dress, and brown boots for the outing. Both Turner and Swift had their hair pulled back in ponytails.

Swift and Joe Jonas famously dated in 2008 but ended their relationship after a few months.

The breakup reportedly inspired some of Swift's songs, including “Forever & Always” and “Better Than Revenge.” Joe also referenced Swift in his song “Much Better.” He expressed that he was “cool” with the pop star.

Now, Swift and Turner have always been friends even before her divorce with Joe Jonas. Sophie even revealed that 1989 is her favorite album.

At present, both Swift and Turner are busy on their careers. Sophie has been filming her upcoming show, “Joan,” in Spain. While Taylor is getting ready for the release of her 1989 Taylor's Version on October 27. During the divorce, Joe Jonas kept himself occupied during the Jonas Brothers tour.