A source is claiming that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marital issues had to do with the couple having busy schedules. Jonas is currently on tour with brothers Nick and Kevin in promotion of their latest project “The Album.” Turner is mostly known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO's “Game of Thrones” and is also currently working on new projects.

“They had been struggling with issues long before this moment and tension had been building due to their hectic schedules,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Joe was always gone and is now on tour, and she was always away filming.”

Another insider spoke on the romance in their relationship claiming that the “spark they once had seemed to fizzle.”

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The former couple shares two children together: Willa, 3 and another daughter whose name has not been disclosed is 14 months old.

Following allegations on why they decided to split, Jonas and Turner put out a statement on both of their Instagram accounts.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote in a post last week. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The source adds that they are prioritizing their careers as well as their children. Sophie Turner is “focused on acting” and Joe Jonas is “grateful to be with his brothers now and is leaning on them for support,” the insider adds.