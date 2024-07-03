The Taylor Swift show continues running, with no signs of cancellation in sight. On July 3, X account @spotify_data tweeted, “@taylorswift13 is now the most followed artist on Spotify with 114.6 million followers. She surpassed @edsheeran” How many more accomplishments can America's sweetheart rack up? As many as she wants.

First, let's give kudos to Ed Sheeran for holding the top spot. He hasn't released an album or single since 2023, while Swift has toured, partied with Prince William, cozied up with Travis Kelce, and much more. It was inevitable that she would come for his Spotify crown, and the only question was when.

Certainly, Swift has already had plenty to celebrate while she's currently on her Eras Tour overseas, but this gives her another excuse to have some fun. There's already massive buzz that she will appear in the upcoming highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine movie, as Ryan Reynolds recently recreated her Evermore album cover dressed as Deadpool and posted it on his Instagram stories.

One user on X wrote, “She’s collecting records like infinity stones.” That is a very accurate statement.

Swift's 2022 album, “Midnights,” maintained a strong presence well into 2023, producing several chart-topping singles. “Anti-Hero” and “Lavender Haze” achieved significant streaming numbers and dominated radio play. The album’s success cemented Swift's reputation as a versatile artist capable of evolving her sound while staying true to her lyrical prowess.

In 2023, Swift released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of her 2010 album. This move, part of her mission to regain control of her masters, paid off immensely. The re-recorded album not only debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 but also broke several streaming records. Fans and critics alike praised the updated production and the inclusion of previously unreleased tracks, known as “From the Vault” songs.

The 2024 Grammy Awards highlighted Swift's continued dominance in the music industry. She won several awards, including Album of the Year for “Midnights,” adding to her already impressive collection of Grammy trophies. Her performances at various award shows also garnered widespread acclaim, with standout moments that trended across social media platforms.

Swift broke multiple streaming records on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. In 2023, she became the first artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a testament to her enduring popularity and broad appeal. Her strategic use of social media, including surprise announcements and interactive content, kept fans engaged and contributed to these streaming achievements.

As anyone can imagine, the only person who can stop Swift now is herself or an old social media post of her tearing down a community. The latter isn't going to happen, and the former is probably what all her haters are wishing would take place.

Taylor Swift continues to show the world that she's a staple in music and entertainment, and she isn't slowing down anytime soon.