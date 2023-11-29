Taylor Swift welcomes Spotify's most-streamed artist award with a surprise unreleased song from Midnights.

Taylor Swift stands atop the music world with a historic 2023 after bagging Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist Globally and in the United States. This achievement marks Swift's first time securing the top spot on the year-end artist global chart.

Globally, Swift garnered over 26.1 billion streams. She surpasses last year's chart leader Bad Bunny. This year, the Latino artist settled for second place after a three-year reign at the top.

In celebration of Swift's achievement, Spotify unveiled billboards worldwide. Adorned with clues and nods to different Swift eras, proclaiming, “Congrats Swifties, it’s been a long time coming.”

To celebrate, Swift took to her social media to surprise fans. With a release of ‘You're Losing Me' on streaming platforms, a vault track from Midnights.

Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year… pic.twitter.com/HZVkjvxp2D — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 29, 2023

Collaborating with Swift on ‘Snow on the Beach' for Midnights, Lana Del Rey also made her mark on the charts. With the release of her album Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in March.

Swift not only claimed the title of the most-streamed artist on Spotify worldwide but also secured positions for several top-streamed albums. Globally, Midnights secured the second spot. Following Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, while Lover claimed the seventh position, four years after its initial release.

In the U.S., Taylor Swift did not just dominate Spotify. But also the Billboard charts with three albums in the Top 10. Folklore from 2020 took the eighth spot, Lover secured the sixth position, and Midnights claimed third place. Recently, Apple Music also honored Swift as the Artist of the Year.

What a year for Taylor Swift and her fans, indeed!