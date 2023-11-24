With little known about Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving plans in Brazil, Swifties must look to her easter egg-filled recording history for clues.

With Taylor Swift in the midst of the international leg of her Eras Tour and spending Thanksgiving in Brazil, not much is known about how she's spending the holiday. Her Thanksgiving menu will probably generate more debate around family dinner tables across America than the 2024 election. We can only surmise what entrees the pop juggernaut holds dear, but let's look to her easter egg-filled albums, music videos and song titles for clues, shall we?

It's most likely that Taylor Swift and her crew are making their celebration a Friends-giving style feast. We know it's not a Lovers-giving, with her beau Travis Kelce already announcing he'd be celebrating Thanksgiving bachelor-style back in the states with fast food.

Swift, who famously writes all her own songs, would probably insist on cooking the entire meal herself, clad in a light blue apron that reads “1621“.

As for the main dish, the question plaguing the nation is how does Taylor Swift like her turkey? All too well-done perhaps? Or does she go with a non-traditional meal centerpiece? Something tells me she's anti-gyro, that's not her style.

Would she make a tofurkey for her vegan friends? Maybe, although she'd probably instantly regret it — holding up that sad blob of fakery on a platter and lamenting to her guests, “Look what you made me do!”

And what about her recipe for what goes in the bird? Any secret ingredients perhaps? “If you love stuffing baby just say zest!”

As for side dishes, Swift undoubtedly saves a blank space for a green bean karma casserole. I don't think she'd serve canned cranberry sauce in her wildest dreams, but you need to calm down if you think she's making it from scratch.

When it comes to dessert, Swift is most likely a pumpkin pie traditionalist who would exile you for serving anything less, and then shout “Mine!” if you try to eat her piece.

Swift will almost certainly go around the table and have everyone say what they're grateful for, so as to diffuse any tension or bad blood in the room.

And of course, if anything goes amiss during the gathering or any of her guests try to hog credit for the affair, Taylor Swift will simply hold a re-do the following year and just change the name to Thanksgiving (Taylor's version).