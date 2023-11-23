Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend the holidays together? Well, their travel plans for this holiday season have been been revealed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has gotten serious, and are planning to spend the holidays together. According to a source from Us Weekly, the two even have already mentioned the “L” word.

“They’re in love,” says one source, adding that they also say it to one another. “Taylor sees long-term potential with Travis.”

As for their travel plans, they unfortunately won't be spending Thanksgiving together. Swift has extended her stay in Brazil amid her Eras Tour, and Kelce will be “feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here,” according to his New Heights podcast.

Despite not being together for Thanksgiving, the couple has plans to spend Christmas and New Year's together

“Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” says a source. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”

The source adds that they will most likely be spending some time in Nashville where Swift has a home. “Travis hasn’t been to Taylor’s Nashville place yet, so he’s really looking forward to it.”

Swift is overseas for her tour, and Kelce's football schedule is tight, but they both plan on supporting one another in their respective fields to make it work.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour, and he has games,” says a second source. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Parents To Meet Up Soon

As the holiday season is approaching, they plan on blending their families as they have not met despite the couple hanging out with each other's parents.

“Taylor and Travis have spent time with each other’s parents, so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet one another,” the source explains. “Both of them have a very close relationship with their parents, and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly.”

There were plans for their parents to meet at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Monday night (Nov. 20), but due to Swift still being in Brazil for her tour, the parents had to make a raincheck on meeting one another.