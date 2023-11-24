Due to scheduling conflicts, America's sweethearts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were forced to spend time apart on Thanksgiving.

Long-distance couples everywhere along with the rest of the free world have been experiencing major angst every time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been forced to separate due to their busy careers. Now with the biggest holiday since their relationship went public upon us, not even the natural tryptophan found in turkey may be able to calm the nerves of their fans upon hearing the news that America's sweethearts had to spend their very first Thanksgiving as a couple — brace yourselves — apart due to scheduling conflicts.

Travis Kelce revealed on Wednesday's episode of his hit podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, that he would be spending the holiday solo. “I'll be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here,” Travis lamented. Jason then graciously invited his brother over for his own family's Thanksgiving dinner, to which Travis cheekily replied, “That's exactly what I wanted to do this week.”

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, is in the midst of the international leg of her Eras Tour, and therefore wasn't able to come home for Thanksgiving — or, as it's known overseas, Thursday. Swift is currently gearing up for her three shows in São Paulo, Brazil, which kick off on Friday.

Swift's concert schedule did originally allow for a holiday break until a tragedy forced her to change course. Rio de Janeiro, her most recent tour stop, experienced extremely hot temperatures last week, and a 23-year-old fan died of cardiac arrest after losing consciousness at the concert and being taken to the hospital.

Swift took to social media to express her remorse about the incident, and postponed her Saturday show until Monday in the interest of public safety. This change made a visit back to the states for Thanksgiving unfeasible — and also delayed a much-ballyhooed Swift-Kelce “meeting of the parents” that had been set to take place during Monday's Chiefs-Eagles game.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may be emerging from the honeymoon phase of their love affair and starting to deal with the constraints of the real world. Time will tell if their relationship has the mettle to withstand these challenges, with plenty of other big holidays right around the corner as follow-up tests.