On Monday, Disney+ dropped the first trailer for the concert film heard 'round the world, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) on its YouTube page, and fans are pretty excited about it.
The trailer builds the requisite amount of anticipation and suspense you'd expect from a studio that just forked over a pretty penny for the exclusive right to stream it.
“On March 14th…” the screen captions begin, “the record breaking… global phenomenon… only on Disney+…” smashes on screen, followed by Taylor Swift‘s familiar voice announcing “This has been the most extraordinary experience of my entire life” to massive applause.
What follows are just enough teases from the must-see event to whet the appetite and make fans and the Swift-curious alike get ready to tune in 10 days from now for the big streaming premiere.
Hard-core Swifties will note the significance of Disney's reveal that “cardigan” will be included in the broadcast, and are sure to recognize the opening piano bars to the Midnights fan-favorite “maroon” toward the conclusion of the trailer. “This is one of my favorites” Swift nonchalantly declares, in a maroon dress, all smiles, while sitting at the piano.
The only other Swift hit featured in the trailer is her 2016 Reputation sixth studio album release single “…Ready for it?” which feels custom made for the occasion.
The numerous wardrobe changes, stage and lighting effects, choreographed dance moves and special surprises are also on full display in the proceedings.
The trailer already has fans buzzing, which should have Disney+ and the entire Mouse House buzzing as well. Something tells me March 14th might be the only day that Disney is ok with fans staying home instead of going to Disneyland. After all, getting the chance to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) on streaming is sure to turn anyone's living room into the happiest place on earth.