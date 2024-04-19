Just hours after her latest album dropped, Taylor Swift made a major Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology announcement.
At 2 am, Swift announced that her latest album is actually a “secret double album.” If the 16 original tracks weren't enough for Swifties, an extra 15 should do the trick. Along with the new tracks is new artwork. For the Anthology edition of the album, Swift is posing on a new black-and-white cover, this time with a darker background as opposed to the original album's white background.
“It's a 2 am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” the social media post began. “I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore… it's all yours.”
The second slew of songs is available on all streaming platforms. That brings the album's total track count to a whopping 31.
What is The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology?
The Tortured Poets Department is Swift's eleventh album of original work. It's also her first album of new material since 2022's Midnights.
Additionally, Swift has released four albums from her back catalog in her (Taylor's Version) series — Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), 1989 (Taylor's Version). She has yet to re-record and release Reputation and her self-titled debut album from 2006.
The Tortured Poets Department was announced at the sixty-fifth Grammy Awards in 2024. When Swift's Midnights won Best Pop Vocal Album, the “Shake It Off” singer announced her next album during her acceptance speech. Later that night, Swift also won Album of the Year.
Just hours after the album dropped, Swift announced The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. This new edition makes the album a double album, with 15 extra songs for fans to dig into.
What is Taylor Swift up to?
On top of the album drop, Taylor Swift is busy on the blockbuster “Eras” tour. After commencing in March 2023, Swift largely took the tour across North America throughout the year. In 2024, Swift has already taken it to Japan and Australia and is about to kick off a European leg of the tour. We will see how she implements The Tortured Poets Department into her setlist.
Later this year, Swift will return with the “Eras” tour to North America and Canada. Those dates will close out the tour (at least as of the time of this writing).
Needless to say, the tour has been a huge hit. In addition to the huge ticket sales, Swift also released the highest-grossing concert film ever, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The concert film was distributed by AMC Theatres and grossed over $260 million at the box office. Disney+ acquired the streaming rights and released a (Taylor's Version) edition of the film as well.