Pop culture's biggest couple — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — threw a birthday party for Blake Lively in Rhode Island after being reunited.

TMZ shared photos of Lively's birthday party, which was filled with stars. Of course, Ryan Reynolds was there with Lively. Other pictures showed Jason Kelce and Bradley Cooper there. Additionally, Travis' Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes (and his wife Brittany) were reportedly at the party, although TMZ did not have pictures of them.

This is the first big event Swift and Kelce have been seen hosting since being reunited. Swift just concluded the European leg of the Eras Tour on August 20. She played five shows at Wembley Stadium from August 15-20, bringing her tour total to eight shows at the venue (she previously played three shows there in June 2024).

The party came after Swift and Kelce were seen at the $17 million mansion on Saturday, August 24. TMZ reported on the images of them together in Rhode Island. While it seemed like a romantic getaway, the two were prepping for the birthday party of Blake Lively.

The Kansas City Chiefs just played their final preseason game against the Chicago Bears on August 22. They now have over a week before their Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs' inaugural game in the 2024 NFL season kicks off the year on September 5.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Since September 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a focal point of pop culture due to their relationship. Speculation of romantic interest between the two began in July 2023 when Kelce revealed he attended an Eras Tour show. He attempted to give Swift his number (to no avail).

A couple of months later, Swift appeared at the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Bears, which they won 41-10. Throughout the rest of the year, Swift attended 12 more games (including Super Bowl LVIII).

After the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce began attending more shows of Swift's Eras Tour. She began the European leg of the tour in May 2024 and country-hopped her way through the itinerary. Kelce came on stage during Swift's June 23 show at Wembley Stadium, performing as a background dancer during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The Eras Tour has a two-month break before Swift hits the road for the final stretch. On October 18, 2024, Swift will begin the second (and final) North American leg of the Eras Tour. She will play nine shows across Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana before playing nine shows in Canada.

Swift's Eras Tour is her most ambitious venture to date. Throughout the three-hour show, Swift takes her fans on a journey through her discography. She plays songs from almost all of her albums throughout the setlist. Additionally, Swift plays a couple of deep cuts during her acoustic mini-set.

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. She largely toured North America throughout the year before concluding it with shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. In February 2024, Swift played shows in Japan and Australia. The following month, she played six shows in Singapore.