As summer winds down, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their time together, per TMZ. The couple was recently seen enjoying a sunny weekend at Swift’s $17 million beach house in Rhode Island. The 34-year-olds, who have been separated for a few weeks due to their respective schedules, were captured on the mansion’s balcony, relishing a break from their busy lives.

Balcony Moments and Family Time

Photos obtained by Page Six show Swift and Kelce side by side, sharing the moment with close friends and family. The gathering included notable faces such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his child, as well as Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and her daughter. Despite the star-studded setting, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes were present but not visible in the photos.

Taylor Swift has just concluded the European leg of her Eras Tour, with a series of performances that kept her on the move across the continent. Kelce, on the other hand, is preparing for the upcoming NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The couple’s time together during this brief hiatus is a welcome respite from their hectic schedules.

A Rare Pause in Their Busy Lives

Their recent reunion comes after a brief separation, with their last public sighting together in Germany following one of Swift’s concerts. Since then, Travis Kelce has been focused on preseason training with the Chiefs, while Swift has been crossing Europe, including her recent run of eight shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

With Kelce on a short break before the NFL season’s start and Swift in between tour dates, the couple is seizing the opportunity to enjoy each other's company. Kelce's return to the team is imminent, with a Monday morning meeting scheduled after their long weekend. Swift, meanwhile, will be off until October, allowing them a few more moments to reconnect before their busy schedules resume.

This latest sighting highlights how the couple is balancing their high-profile careers while nurturing their relationship, making the most of their precious downtime together.