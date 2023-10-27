Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gotten a stamp of approval from Rob Lowe. The 911: Lone Star actor chimed in on entertainment's latest couple.

“I think it is good for the NFL,” Lowe answered when asked by Extra what he thought of Swift's recent appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs games. “I know for a fact all kinds of Swifties who couldn’t tell the Kansas City Chiefs from the Kansas City Royals, and now they’re watching.”

“They’re both great people. They’re awesome,” the actor added.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Friends Weigh In On Romance

Lowe is not the only one who think they go well together. Their friends recently spilled what they think of their romance and how they are accomodating each other's busy lives.

“It's still so new, but they really like each other,” the insider told US Weekly. “They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”

“They're supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable,” the insider adds. “They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.”

They did seem to have some quality time recently as they both appeared to have a date night in New York City earlier this month. After their dinner the two made their way to studio 8H (a.k.a. where Saturday Night Live is held) where they both had impromptu cameos according to Kelce.

“I didn’t know what the skit was, like which skits were coming up, and I’m pretty sure it was just ironic they were doing a skit on Swiftmania, I thought it was hilarious when they asked me to be a part of it, I was like ‘Man I’d be honored.’ Then Taylor also made a surprise cameo introducing her good friend, Ice Spice, who absolutely killed it, Ice.”

On Kelce's podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis recalled the magical night.

“I’ll tell you what, man, it was electric to be back in that place, there’s just something about being in that room and the first episode of the season, I had such a frickin' blast, man, it was a star-studded back room, I’m not one to throw around names so I won't, but it was awesome, man, and Lorne Michaels, thank you for having us.”