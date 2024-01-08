Taylor Swift was not thrilled about the Golden Globes host Jo Koy's jab at her last night.

During last night's Golden Globes ceremony, host Jo Koy poked fun at Taylor Swift.

He noted that the Golden Globes would have “fewer camera shots” of Swift, which didn't sit well with her. This is about to the TV cameras that cut to Swift when attending Kansas City Chiefs games to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

After the joke was made, the camera panned to Swift, who promptly took a sip of her drink.

Tough crowd

In a report from the Daily Mail, it doesn't seem Swift was impressed.

“Taylor nor her girls found Jo Koy's tacky jab very funny,” an insider told the outlet. “Clearly neither did the audience and her fans. It made her uncomfortable as it would have anyone.

“At the end of the day his entire performance was the actual joke,” the source continued. “He should know who the audience is before coming for them. Taylor just bit her tongue.”

The source then noted that while Swift hasn't responded, Travis Kelce may choose to weigh in on the joke. “She doesn't have time to clap back at anyone, nor does she want to,” they claimed. “She cannot say the same about Travis, who might have some words on his podcast about this.”

Jo Koy hosted the Golden Globes. Succession and Oppenheimer were big winners in the TV and film categories, respectively. The former took home four awards, with the latter taking home five.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars in the world. Her public relationship with Kelce has been well-documented and publicized. Koy attempted to take a swing at the attention their relationship had gained. But clearly, it didn't land with all.