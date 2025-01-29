Super Bowl 59 is set, and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans next month. The stakes could not be higher, and fans have already started hyping up their squads. Few have embraced the moment quite like comedian Michael Blackson, a die-hard Eagles supporter who wasted no time taking shots at Kansas City’s star tight end Travis Kelce. While plenty of football fans recognize Kelce as one of the game’s best, Blackson had a different label for him—Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

Michael Blackson’s Eagles Loyalty Runs Deep

Blackson, who moved to Philadelphia as a teenager, has never been shy about repping his team. This past weekend, he attended the Eagles’ NFC Championship matchup against Washington, rocking a vibrant outfit that turned heads. After the victory, TMZ caught up with him, and he made it clear he plans to be at the Super Bowl. When the conversation shifted to Kelce, Blackson delivered a roast that left social media buzzing, per TMZ.

“I’m happy for Taylor Swift and her fiancé,” Blackson joked. “You know, the guy who changes his face every leap month. One day he has a beard, another time it’s a mustache. I don’t know what he’s going to look like at the Super Bowl, but no matter what, the Eagles are going to beat every version of him.”

The comedian refused to even say Kelce’s name, doubling down on the idea that his connection to Swift overshadows his football accomplishments.

Super Bowl Smack Talk Heats Up

While Blackson had fun clowning Kelce, he was dead serious about his Super Bowl prediction. He boldly stated that Philadelphia would deliver a dominant performance, promising the game would not even be close. Eagles fans, known for their passionate celebrations, are already preparing for what could be a historic moment.

“This city, it is so hard for us to win anything,” Blackson said. “Whenever we get close, and when we do win, we have to show appreciation in a whole different way.”

If Philadelphia pulls off the victory, the postgame celebrations could rival some of the wildest the city has ever seen. But for now, Blackson and Eagles fans will keep the energy high, throwing verbal jabs and building anticipation for the biggest showdown of the year.