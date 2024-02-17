Taylor Swift announced to the crowd that her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' will have a bonus on it.

Taylor Swift's upcoming album will have a surprise according to her announcement at a recent concert stop on her Eras Tour.

“I wanted to show you something tonight because we’ve got an alternate cover to The Tortured Poets Department that nobody has seen and there’s an exclusive song on this vinyl called ‘The Bolter,’” Swift said on Friday (Feb. 16) at her concert in Melbourne, Austraila. She preceded with performing “You’re Losing Me,” a bonus track from her Grammy-winning Midnights.

“This is called ‘The Bolter Edition,’ she added. “Look at that cover, it’s so tortured [and] so poetic. I wanted to show that to you here in Melbourne because you’ve just been the best that you could possibly be.”

Prior to the announcement, she told the crowd how therapeutic it was for her to make the album.

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” Swift said. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

Taylor Swift Announces The Tortured Poets Department

Swift surprised fans earlier this month at the Grammys when she announced her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. In her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights), she said that she has been working on the album for two years.

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce has already given the unreleased album great praise.

“Ok, I have heard some of it,” he said during a press conference prior to the Super Bowl. “Yes. And it is unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

The singer has already released a tracklist that has three different sides. Take a look below:

SIDE A:

“Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

“The Tortured Poets Department”

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

“Down Bad”

SIDE B:

“So Long, London”

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“Fresh Out the Slammer”

“Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)

SIDE C:

“Guilty as Sin?”

“Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

“loml”

SIDE D:

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“The Alchemy”

“Clara Bow”

“The Manuscript” (bonus track)