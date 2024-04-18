Red, White & Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez said he channeled the rom-com heroes of Pride and Prejudice, 10 Things I Hate About You and other classic romances to play the First Son of the United States Alexander Claremont-Diaz in the Prime Video movie, Deadline reported.
Red, White & Royal Blue was released in August last year. The movie, based on Casey McQuiston's novel of the same name, had a scene where Alex, the son of the US President (Uma Thurman) storms Kensington Palace in the rain where the “spare” British Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) lived.
Very reminiscent of the love confessions in 2005's Pride & Prejudice and 2004's The Notebook. Coincidentally, both movies are also adaptations from very popular novels.
“It did feel very Mr. Darcy. It felt a little Ryan Gosling in The Notebook, 10 Things I Hate About You in that realm of films. Those are things you watch growing up and you're like I want to make that feeling for this film,” Zakhar Perez said during the Deadline's Contenders Television panel.
For the political speeches that his character made, the actor said he watched former President Barack Obama's delivery.
Matthew Lopez and Ted Malawer adapted the script from Casey McQuiston's 2019 novel. Lopez also served as the director.
Producer Sarah Schechter also joined Zakhar Perez at the panel. She credited Amazon with going all in once the book was optioned and made the movie into a big production.
“We all want to feel good and feel like love wins. A lot of romantic comedies have been made, so there starts to be a little bit of familiarity in the beats. The stakes for this, the obstacles felt so real and universal. Anyone could understand why it would be hard for these people to be together,” Schechter added.
Since RWRB was produced during the pandemic, its stars Zakhar Perez and Galitzine met first over Zoom. Zakhar Perez said that the day of their first meeting, he had just come from a flight and went directly to his sister's apartment to his set up in her kitchen.
“You just really have to find something about your acting partner that connects you because you're staring at a screen. You're not connecting like we're connecting right now, eye to eye,” Zakhar Perez explained.
However, once the actors met in person, they both became fast friends. One of the early scenes in the movie, Prince Henry and Alex had a £70,000 royal wedding cake fall on them.
“We smelled like sweet cream for probably three days, both of us. I think he found some in his ear two days later. I was like, Nick, you gotta clean your ears better. It was a great time,” Zakhar Perez said.
Fans on social media have been asking for a sequel ever since the film came out in August last year. However, many of the cast are committed to their own projects and McQuiston also just finished a new book.
“Everyone wants another party when a party's good so I don't know. We'll see. People are very busy,” Schechter said.
In other interviews, both Zakhar Perez and Galitzine have expressed that they would definitely consider making a sequel but only if the script were good.
Since the Red, White & Royal Blue book had a clear ending, its special edition did include a bonus chapter written from Henry's point of view. It also included the story of what Alex and Henry's life was like after the end credits.
As for the movie, it ended with the FSOTUS (his second time now since his mother won another term) and the Prince of England's hearts entering Alex's childhood home in Texas. In the novel, there were scenes with Alex going back to England taking photos as the official royal suitor.
If not a full feature film, maybe they could do a special. Although I, for one, would very much like a sequel.