TCU football: 3 bold Horned Frogs predictions for Big 12 game vs. Kansas

As the weekend gets closer and closer, it is time for some TCU football bold predictions. The No. 17 Horned Frogs will travel to face the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 clash on Saturday. This should be one of the best and most entertaining games of the weekend and should have many eyes tuned in.

TCU is currently undefeated at 4-0. The team is coming off a dominant 55-24 win over the then-No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners. On the other hand, Kansas has shocked the nation with a 5-0 start. With both teams exceeding expectations, this game should be full of emotions and highlights.

After Saturday, only one undefeated will remain. Every possession will count, and whoever takes better care of the ball should come out with a win. With that being said, here are some bold college football predictions for TCU’s Week 6 road game against the Jayhawks.

TCU Football Predictions For Conference Game Vs. Kansas Football

3. Kendre Miller rushes for 100+ yards

There are a couple of areas that are certainly playing a role in TCU’s early success in 2022. Perhaps the most important one has been the running game. The Horned Frogs are currently No. 6 in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 251.8 yards per game. The team is ahead of College Football Playoff contenders such as Alabama and Ohio State.

A big part of TCU’s large presence on the ground is Kendre Miller. In just four games, the running back already has 51 carries for 386 yards and five touchdowns. He’s coming off two dominant performances, surpassing 100 yards in both. Most recently, he ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns against the Sooners.

TCU IS PUTTING A BEAT DOWN ON OKLAHOMA! Kendre Miller 70 yards to the house!! That's TCU's FOURTH 60+ yard TD today! pic.twitter.com/VCHaB2wdn9 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 1, 2022

Since he has been on a hot streak, Miller should be the go-to guy on the ground against Kansas. He showed he can thrive against tough defenses, especially in the Oklahoma game. If he keeps his momentum, Miller could have his third consecutive 100-yard game on Saturday.

2. Max Duggan finishes with 400+ all-purpose yards

While Miller is having a stellar season, there is another player at TCU who is receiving a lot of attention as well. Senior Max Duggan is having a career year and is carving his name as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12.

Duggan has completed 70 of his 94 passes this season, good for a stellar 74.5% accuracy and 997 total yards. Even more notably, he has thrown for 11 touchdowns and no picks so far.

Against Oklahoma, Duggan showed that not only he is an elite passer, but he can also use his legs. He went 23-of-33 for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the air, adding an impressive 116 yards and two scores on only five carries.

Be aware: Big 12 QB's can throw & run! Max Duggan to the house 🏡#Big12FB x @TCUFootball 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/lSAoT3Bouh — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 1, 2022

His recent displays are gaining national attention, as Duggan has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose National Player of the Week this season.

Combining what he can do as a dual-threat quarterback and considering what the Jayhawks’ defense is doing this year, Duggan should have another game where he will adapt from snap to snap. Expect him to surpass 400 all-purpose yards, staking his claim as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate if TCU leaves Lawrence with a win.

1. Game goes to overtime

A conference matchup is always worth watching. If the two teams are ranked, even better. But if the two are underdogs who are shocking the college football world, it makes it a must-see event.

TCU and Kansas are currently two of the few undefeated teams in the nation and in the Big 12. After a month of games, fans are questioning if they can surprise and take home the conference title. Perhaps Saturday’s matchup will be the decisive moment of their seasons. Whoever comes out victorious should stay alive in the Big 12 battle and also in the New Year’s Six bowl conversations.

Statistically speaking, the Horned Frogs and the Jayhawks are relatively similar teams. Both are top-20 offenses in the nation, scoring 48.5 and 40.4 points per game, respectively. TCU is No. 2, just behind the Ohio State Buckeyes. On the defensive side of the ball, TCU allows 22 points per contest, while Kansas allows 24.

Despite the Horned Frogs’ big win over the Sooners, this Week 6 game could go in any direction. Every drive should play a role in the final result, so teams will need to show who is ready to take the next step in the Big 12 and earn more respect in the college football world.

This surprise marquee matchup won’t be decided in 60 minutes of football. In a hard-fought and high-scoring contest, TCU and Kansas will take the game to overtime. Then, whoever has more energy left in the tank and smart plays in the playbooks will continue undefeated.