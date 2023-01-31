In the 2022 season, it was TCU football that was probably the biggest surprise in the eyes of many. The Horned Frogs played their way from an unranked squad at the beginning of the year, to competing in the national championship game. Although TCU was smashed by Georgia at the finish, there is reason to be excited for the future after the first season with Sonny Dykes as head coach.

Apparently, TCU football shares in the excitement for next season. They’re so excited, they decided to release their Big 12 schedule a day early, according to On3’s Twitter page.

TCU football accidentally released their 2023 football schedule early. The Big 12 announced they'd release the full schedule on Tuesday. More: https://t.co/Y788AXv7hxpic.twitter.com/MClMLugy4G — On3 (@On3sports) January 31, 2023

There’s never a lack for excitement in Big 12 territory for football, but for 2023, there’s a little bit extra. This is the season BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston will make their debuts in the conference. Texas and Oklahoma aren’t slated to leave the Big 12 for the SEC until at least 2024. The combination means there will be some interesting schedules coming out Tuesday.

As for TCU, they’ll be an juicy storyline to follow, as they will attempt to duplicate their success in a quest to return to the College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs went undefeated during the regular season before losing a close one to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. They were voted into the CFP as the third seed, and defeated Michigan in the CFP semifinals before losing to Georgia in the final.

TCU will have some players to replace from last season’s team, including quarterback Max Duggan. The Heisman trophy runner-up declared for the NFL Draft in December.

The rest of the teams in the conference will have to wait until Tuesday to see who they’re playing fully, but at least TCU gave a clue.