By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Max Duggan and TCU football trail the Georgia football team 38-7 in the first half of the national championship game, but all hope is not lost.

Apparently in college football history, there’s one FBS team that has managed to erase a 31-0 deficit at the half and went on to win. That team? The TCU Horned Frogs back in 2016 in the Alamo Bowl against Oregon.

FBS teams are 1-530 when trailing by 31 points or more at halftime, with the TCU football program being the lone exception, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

That is certainly a consoling tidbit for the Horned Frogs, who really struggled offensively in the first half of their showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs. They had no answer for Stetson Bennett who threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another two to keep his team ahead to start the national championship game.

Of course it won’t be an easy task for TCU, especially with the kind of talent they are facing in Georgia. Nonetheless, at least they know it’s not impossible for them to erase that massive lead and stage what could be the best comeback in college football history. They have that in their genes.

It remains to be seen if Max Duggan and co. can replicate history, but if there’s one thing we have learned about this TCU football team, they are not a team that backs down from a challenge. In fact, they love it.