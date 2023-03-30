Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 NFL Draft is a month away, and the next few weeks will be crucial for players looking to increase their draft stock. One name to watch is TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller, who suffered an MCL injury during the CFP victory against the Michigan Wolverines. However, all signs are trending up with Miller ahead of schedule despite missing his Pro Day, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Despite #TCU star RB Kendre Miller not working out at Pro Day today as he recovers from an MCL injury suffered in the playoff win, Miller is well ahead of schedule and had meetings yesterday with the #Dolphins, #Jaguars and #Patriots and today with the #AZCardinals and #Texans. pic.twitter.com/GQVm3x1zMH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 30, 2023

Kendre Miller has also reportedly met with several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New England Patriots, and scheduled meetings with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

Kendre Miller’s TCU Highlights

Miller rushed for 1,342 yards with 17 scores, an average of 103.2 yards per game, before suffering the injury. Miller ran for just 57 yards and eight carries before suffering the injury against Michigan, and he missed the College Football Playoff national title game against Georgia.

Miller’s biggest games of the season came at Kansas State, where he rushed for 153 yards with two scores, and against Texas Tech, where he had 158 yards on 21 carries and a score.

Against Texas, he also had 21 carries, this time for 138 yards and a score, and he became a centerpiece of the TCU Horned Frogs offense.

Writing up Kendre Miller & he is fun. Kendre Miller ranked 37th in YAC/Att (3.3) & 15th in broken plus missed tackle rate (29.5%). Miller posted a quality Stuff Rate of 12.9% (No. 36 out of 200), meaning under 13% of his carries went for zero or fewer yards. pic.twitter.com/3lWpi339Ar — Corbin (@corbin_young21) March 25, 2023

Texas RB Bijan Robinson is far and away the top at his position in this class, but with Kendre Miller on schedule, he could make his way up draft boards a bit. With the NFL Draft a few weeks away, it will be worth monitoring Miller’s status as he tries to move up draft boards.