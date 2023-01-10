By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The TCU Horned Frogs entered Monday night’s meeting with the Georgia Bulldogs n the College Football Playoff National Championship Game brimming with hope that they can pull off a stunning upset. TCU football left the field of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood absolutely crushed after getting destroyed in a 65-7 loss to Kirby Smart’s incredibly talented Bulldogs.

TCU football quarterback Max Duggan was just as crushed as his teammates, but he would also rather remember the moment he shared with them than the actual carnage that happened on the field (via Chris Vannini of The Athletic).

“You’re not going to remember the wins and losses, you’re going to remember just being with the guys,” Duggan said, his right elbow scabbed up after getting cut open again early in the game.

Duggan and TCU football barely got anything right against the Bulldogs. He scored the only touchdown of the game for the Horned Frogs with a rushing score in the first period but that was pretty much everything worth remembering in the game for TCU, which racked up only 188 total yards while allowing Georgia to collect 589.

Duggan wasn’t required to talk with the media in the locker room because he had done the news conference, but he answered every question for seven minutes. He shouldered the blame for the two interceptions and the missed throws. He admitted that Georgia’s defense baited him into plays he shouldn’t have made.

Nevertheless, Duggan and the Horned Frogs gained respect by making it all the way to the National Championship Game despite low preseason expectations of the team.