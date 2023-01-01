By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

What an ending to 2022 the TCU Horned Frogs just had. Unranked at one point in the regular season, TCU football managed to defy the odds and make it to the CFP National Championship Game after humbling Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Making the Horned Frogs’ feat even more impressive is the fact that this is the first year of Sonny Dykes’ tenure as head coach of the program.

With the win over Michigan, Dykes has now become just become the first-year head coach since 2013 to steer his team to college football’s grandest stage, per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Tom VanHaaren of ESPN).

TCU football was viewed as the odd team out among the four programs which made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals, but the Horned Frogs used that sentiment to fuel their motivation to score an upset in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU, which lost to the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 Championship Game, will be playing in its first national title game in the CFP era against the winner of the Peach Bowl matchup between the reigning national champions Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big Ten.

Before coming over to Fort Worth, Dykes coached the SMU Mustangs from 2018 to 2021.