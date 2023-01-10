By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs football team are in deep trouble in the National Championship game vs. the Georgia Bulldogs, who took a commanding 38-7 lead into the locker room. But one would have never known it, judging from the halftime interview Dykes gave. The TCU football coach gave this puzzling answer that will leave fans scratching their heads, per Michael Casagrande on Twitter.

Sonny Dykes said that TCU football “just has to get settled in.” That may not be the most inaccurate sense of what’s happening from Dykes’ point of view, but to the average viewer, it’s a ludicrous answer.

The time for TCU to get settled in against Georgia football was in the second quarter, when the deficit was still a manageable 17-7.

Now, down 38-7 and unable to get any semblance of offense going, the Horned Frogs are miles away from just having to settle in.

At this point, TCU football, admittedly a team that has shown some serious fight and the ability to come back, needs a miracle.

Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan has turned the ball over twice already.

TCU football had just 121 yards of offense to Georgia’s 354.

Sonny Dykes, who has never been on the National Championship stage before, is attempting to maintain a confident mentality in the face of the blowout.

It’s an admirable strategy and one that has clearly served TCU well- or they wouldn’t have gotten to this point.

But as a fan, it’s more than puzzling to see this answer from Sonny Dykes.