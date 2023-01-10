By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

TCU senior linebacker Dee Winters thought little of Georgia’s defensive performance in a 65-7 win over the Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship, 247Sports NCAA analysts Brad Crawford wrote in a Tuesday article.

“You know, defensive-wise, they didn’t really do anything special,” Winters said. “We just kind of beat ourselves up. Kind of just executed on our mis-alignments and kept scoring on those. We just kept beating ourselves up, just overthinking, trying to run too fast to the ball and things of that nature.”

Even as TCU senior wide receiver Derius Davis earned 101 receiving yards on five receptions with a game-leading 60 yard reception, he Georgia defense limited the Horned Frogs to 152 total passing yards and 38 total rushing yards, holding senior running back Emari Demercado to 1.4 yards lower than his average gain per attempt. Senior quarterback Max Duggan was limited to a 49.2 quarterback rating after being picked off twice by Georgia sophomore safety Javon Bullard, who continued his defensive dominance by recovering a fumble from Davis.

Georgia passed for 335 yards and four touchdowns while gaining 254 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

TCU freshman quarterback Chandler Morris wanted to bring the Horned Frogs’ football prestige to new heights after a National Championship appearance against Georgia and a 51-45 underdog victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl.

“We want to be on that tier where Alabama and Georgia are on,” Morris said. “We’re going to get away from it a little bit, but we’re going to use this as confidence.”

Though he didn’t have an appearance in the National Championship, the Oklahoma transfer will have the opportunity to lead an offense featuring former Alabama running back Trey Sanders after senior quarterback Max Duggan declared for the NFL draft in December. The 6-foot quarterback played in eight games for the Horned Frogs, highlighted by a 111 passing yard performance against the Colorado Buffaloes in early September.