TCU players’ blunt 3-word message to College Football Playoff committee

TCU football made a statement with their 34-24 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday to remain undefeated. Not just a statement to the nation, but a statement to the College Football Playoff committee, which had snubbed them earlier this week by ranking them seventh in the nation, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, a one-loss team.

Horned Frogs linebacker Johnny Hodges was asked about the College Football Playoff committee wanting more balance from his team. Hodges responded with this blunt, 3-word message for the committee, per Steven M Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Hodges said “we don’t care.” TCU football continues to get disrespected by the national media- and even by the committee- but it doesn’t seem to bother them.

After the College Football Playoff rankings dropped last week, committee chair Boo Corrigan said they were looking for a “balanced team”, noting that the Horned Frogs had gotten behind in some of their games this year.

Evidently, Hodges and his TCU football teammates could care less what the committee thinks. Just as long as they keep filling up their schedule with ‘Ws’, the College Playoff decision makers should begin to respect them more.

It will all start next week, when the Horned Frogs put their unbeaten record on the line against a ranked opponent in the Texas Longhorns. With the Longhorns representing the only ranked opponent left on the TCU football schedule, there’s a good chance the squad finished undefeated.

That should make the College Football Playoff committee take notice of the Horned Frogs.