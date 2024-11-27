ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with TCU-Cincinnati predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch TCU-Cincinnati.

Some teams are playing for spots in conference championship games this weekend. Other teams are playing for bowl eligibility, and one of them is Cincinnati. The Bearcats are 5-6. They have had a brutal season under coach Scott Satterfield, who was once viewed as a rising star in the coaching ranks but has watched his career take a nosedive over the past several seasons.

Satterfield came to Louisville a few years ago after a star turn at Appalachian State. His first season at Louisville was really strong, which raised expectations and simultaneously seemed to confirm the prevailing conventional wisdom about his career and its ascendant trajectory. Yet, after that first year at Louisville, Satterfield has struggled. He wore out his welcome at Louisville, saw the writing on the wall, and jumped to Cincinnati to spare Louisville the tough decision of whether to retain or fire him. At Cincinnati, it just hasn't worked out for Satterfield, and now, he is staring at the prospect of not making a bowl game after starting the season 5-2 and actually doing a decent job through late October. In the past four games, Cincinnati has lost straight up and has also failed to cover the spread. It has been an ugly tailspin for the Bearcats, who will try to avoid a five-game skid and give themselves a bowl game.

For a program in Cincinnati's position — mired in mediocrity and not being a top-tier program within its conference — it is vital to get two weeks of bowl practices so that the roster can be developed and the underclassmen can be coached on the field heading into spring ball and the offseason. If Cincinnati does not win this game, it would be very damaging for the program, and thereby for Satterfield as well. UC fans are fed up with him, and a loss here would be the last straw for many Bearcat backers. This is a game Satterfield urgently needs to win if Cincinnati is going to enter the 2025 season the right way.

TCU has quietly improved over the past month while Cincinnati has regressed. Sonny Dykes has won four of his last five games. TCU has clinched a winning record and — with a win here — could go 8-4. That would be a very solid result considering how bad TCU has looked at times in 2024, especially in a home-field loss to lowly Houston. The Frogs could have sulked and cratered, but they regrouped and have played much better football in recent weeks. TCU and Dykes have done some damage control. People were worried the bottom would fall out, but the Frogs have stabilized and have built a foundation which will give them an optimistic outlook going into next year.

TCU-Cincinnati Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2004. Cincinnati won, 21-10.

Overall Series: Cincinnati leads the all-time series, 2-1.

Here are the TCU-Cincinnati College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: TCU-Cincinnati Odds

TCU: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -154

Cincinnati: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch TCU vs Cincinnati

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Bearcats are cratering. They can't be trusted at all. TCU has been the far better team over the past month. This is not a complicated situation, at least not as complicated as some might think.

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bearcats need to win this game. TCU does not. Cincy is at home. It's pretty simple.

Final TCU-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Cincinnati, but we have been saying this for weeks: Why bet on Big 12 football in 2024? This conference has been crazy from start to finish, a terrible league to bet on this year. Pass.

Final TCU-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati +3.5