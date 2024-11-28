ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the Acrisure Invitational on Thanksgiving as TCU faces Santa Clara. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Santa Clara prediction and pick.

TCU comes into the game sitting at 4-1. They opened up winning their first three games but would fall on the road against Michigan 76-64. Since then, TCU has rebounded, defeating Alcorn State 71-48. Meanwhile, Santa Clara is 2-4 on the year. After winning their first game against St. Louis University, they would lose three straight. Santa Clara would then get a win over UC Riverside before falling to Stanford by two in their last game.

TCU and Satan Clara have faced twice in their team histories. Santa Clara has won both times, winning back in 1981, and against in 2021. They won that game 85-66.

Here are the TCU-Santa Clara College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Santa Clara Odds

TCU: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -182

Santa Clara: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch TCU vs. Santa Clara

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is ranked 61st in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 96th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 39th in adjusted defensive efficiency. TCU has been great on defense this year, sitting 19th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 50th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are also 14th in the nation in opponent field goals made per game this year.

Trazarien White leads the team in scoring this year. He is scoring 11.4 points per game this year while also bringing in 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.4 steals on the year. He is joined in the front court by Ernest Udeh Jr. Udeh leads the team in rebounding this year, having 9.3 rebounds per game. Further, he scored eight points per game, while adding 1.7 assists, one steal, and 1.4 blocks per game this year. Finally, David Punch has 5.6 points per game this year, while they are adding 4.6 boards and 1.4 blocks per game this year.

In the backcourt, Brendan Wenzel has led the way. He is scoring 10.8 points per game, while also having 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is joined by Vasean Delete. Allette is scoring 10.6 points per game this year, while also adding three rebounds, two assists, and 1.4 steals. meanwhile, Noah Reynolds leads the way in assists this year. He is averaging 4.8 assists per game while scoring 8.8 points and having 1.8 rebounds. Finally, Frankie Collins has 9.2 points per game, with 3.8 rebounds and four assists on the year.

Why Santa Clara Will Cover The Spread/Win

Santa Clara is ranked 104th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 77th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 135th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Santa Clara has been much better on offense than on the defensive side of the court. They are 131st in the nation in points per game while sitting 189th in effective field goal percentage. Santa Clara has been solid in getting shots off though, sitting 44th in the nation in field goal attempts per game this year.

Santa Clara is led by Adama-Alpha Bal. He is scoring 14.3 points per game this year, while also adding 2.5 rebounds and two assists per game. He is joined by the leading assist man in the backcourt. Carlos Stewart Jr. leads the team with 2.5 assists per game while adding 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Rounding out the backcourt is Tyeree Bryan. Bryan is scoring 7.3 points per game while also having 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Christoph Tilly leads the front-court production for Santa Clara. He is scoring 13.3 points per game this year while adding 4.3 rebounds, one assist, and 1.2 steals per game on the year. He is joined by Elijah Mahi. Mahi is scoring 12.2 points per game, while also adding three rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Finally, Johnny O'Neil leads the team in rebounding this year. He has 5.8 rebounds while also adding 6.3 points per game and 1.3 steals per game.

Final TCU-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick

Neither TCU nor Santa Clara have scored well. TCU is 134th in the nation in points, and 103rd in effective field goal percentage. Santa Clara is 131st in the nation in points, while 189th in effective field goal percentage. Still, there is a major difference between the two defensive units. TCU is 19th in the nation in opponent points per game, while Santa Clara is 230th. TCU limits shot opportunities, sitting 38th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game. This means shooting efficiency will be key for their opponents. Santa Clara does not have that.

Final TCU-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick: TCU -3.5 (-120)