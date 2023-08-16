Team USA is currently preparing in Abu Dhabi for the FIBA World Cup, with upcoming exhibition matches against Greece and Germany. Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr are two of the higher profile guys on the roster, and Edwards is making sure to hold Jackson Jr accountable as the FIBA World Cup gets closer and closer, via USA Basketball.

"Jump, ain't you defensive player of the year?" Anthony Edwards to Jaren Jackson Jr. during a Team USA scrimmage 😆 (via @usabasketball)pic.twitter.com/ejnthCpUJu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2023

Anthony Edwards can be seen driving baseline and finishing with a rim-rattling two handed slam while Jaren Jackson Jr defers to him under the basket. As Edwards comes down from the basket, he reminds Jackson Jr that the latter is the defensive player of the year, and with that title comes the responsibility of protecting the rim at all costs.

It is a good bit of trash talk from Edwards that is definitely in jest. Still, it is healthy competition ahead of the FIBA World Cup that Team USA has gold medal aspirations for. Although this is not nearly the most talented roster that Team USA has fielded in its storied history, they are definitely good enough to bring home the gold medal.

Edwards and Jackson Jr figure to be two of the primary playmakers for Team USA, alongside Jalen Brunson and Brandon Ingram. Those are the four biggest names on the roster, while guys like Austin Reaves, Josh Hart, Cameron Johnson and Paolo Banchero will look to be healthy contributors. One thing for certain is that Team USA will have a good chance at success if Jaren Jackson Jr plays like the defensive player of the year he is while Anthony Edwards continues to get buckets like this emphatic jam.