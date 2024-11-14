Team USA has revealed the 12-player roster for the November 2024 USA Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team, featuring Robert Covington and Frank Kaminsky as key leaders. The team will host Puerto Rico on November 22 and the Bahamas on November 25 in Washington, D.C.

The 12 athletes selected for Team USA bring professional experience from the NBA, NBA G League, and international leagues. Seven of the players have previously competed with USA Basketball.

Robert Covington and Frank Kaminsky's Team USA teammates

In addition to Robert Covington and Frank Kaminsky, the November 2024 USA Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team will feature Keita Bates-Diop, Henry Ellenson, Dusty Hannahs, Nate Hinton, Jahmi’us Ramsey, Chasson Randle, Javonte Smart, David Stockton, Paul Watson, and Malik Williams.

The team brings significant experience in FIBA qualifying events. Dusty Hannahs and Jahmi’us Ramsey were part of the USA’s squad during the first window of the 2025 FIBA Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying, where the team recorded a 1-1 record against Cuba in February 2024.

Additionally, Henry Ellenson, Dusty Hannahs, Nate Hinton, Chasson Randle, and David Stockton have competed in previous FIBA Men’s World Cup Qualifying windows, with Stockton having played in five different 2023 World Cup Qualifying windows, most recently in November 2022.

Henry Ellenson, Chasson Randle, and Javonte Smart have all been involved in USA Basketball’s Men’s Junior National Team program, participating in both minicamps and FIBA junior contests.

Bates-Diop, Covington, Kaminsky, Watson, and Williams will be making their USA Basketball debuts.

Frank Kaminsky has averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game throughout his career in the NBA, with a field goal percentage of 43.0%. He last played for the Houston Rockets in the 2022-2023 season. The Phoenix Suns released Kaminsky after signing him for a training camp roster.

Robert Covington has posted career averages of 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field. He most recently played for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2023-2024 season.

Team USA in the Americup

Stephen Silas, a former NBA head coach, will take the reins as head coach for the final two windows of the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers in November 2024 and February 2025. He will be supported by two-time Olympic gold medalist Patrick Ewing and experienced NBA coach Keith Smart as his assistants.

Team USA will hold a training camp from November 15-21 in Washington, D.C., ahead of their games against Puerto Rico on November 22 and the Bahamas on November 25. Both matchups will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, home to the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go.

November’s games will be the second of three windows leading up to the 2025 FIBA Men’s AmeriCup. Team USA, which posted a 1-1 record in the first window against Cuba, will travel to Puerto Rico and the Bahamas for the third and final window in February 2025.

The FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying process features 16 teams divided into four groups of four. Each team will face every other team in their group twice—once at home and once on the road—across three qualifying windows: February 19-27, 2024; November 18-26, 2024; and February 17-25, 2025.

The top three teams from each group (12 total) will secure spots in the 2025 FIBA Men’s AmeriCup, set to take place from August 23-31, 2025, in Managua, Nicaragua.

Team USA holds a 7-1 record all-time in FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying games, remaining undefeated during the 2020-21 campaign. The United States has claimed the FIBA Men’s AmeriCup title seven times, with their most recent victory coming in 2017. In the 2022 edition, Team USA secured the bronze medal.