Team USA is going to look much different in the 2028 Olympics. With Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant likely headed to retirement by then, there will be some new faces on that squad. Two players getting a lot of buzz to fill the roster are Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

Many analysts feel those two players are the key to the success of the Team USA 2028 Olympics basketball team.

“We will still have a great chance to win gold, but it won’t be easy,” one USA Basketball source said, per The Athletic. “Ja and Zion need to be in the mix. Moving forward, hopefully they can get on track and stay on track.”

Williamson and Morant were both out of the mix for the 2024 Team USA squad. That squad was loaded with veteran talent, and ended up winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

“If they (Team USA) would have called, you know, I would definitely have picked up, but I guess it wasn’t my time, which is OK,” Williamson said. “They went and went out there and brought gold home, which was great for the country. Hopefully in 2028, I’ll be ready.”

There will be pressure on Team USA basketball to win the 2028 Olympics

The 2028 Olympics will be in Los Angeles, so Team USA will be defending their home floor in a way. The men's basketball as well as women's basketball competitions in recent Olympics have been carried by the Americans. Team USA has won gold going back to the 2004 games, when the squad took bronze.

Williamson and Morant will have a lot of talent around them in 2028. While it's not certain if Joel Embiid will return, Team USA should still have Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum just to name a few. Team USA fans are quite excited to see what so many younger faces will do.

There will be competition for the gold medal in the 2028 games. Serbia pushed the American squad in Paris, and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony is openly a fan of several other countries. Even South Sudan gave Team USA all they wanted in warm-up game before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Of course, there are still years to go before the 2028 Olympics. First and foremost, Williamson and Morant have to worry about the upcoming NBA season. Williamson is expected to be a key contributor for the New Orleans Pelicans, where he averaged nearly 23 points last season. Morant is a key part of the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging nearly 23 points in his career.