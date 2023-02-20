Three months before its release date, the artbook included in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Collector’s Edition suffered a leak, the full book ending up online.

A post on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit linked to a post in the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit. The linked post showed pictures of the Collector’s Edition’s physical artbook, showing off pictures of Link’s attire, some ruins, and more. Of course, the five pages shown in the post are not really much compared to the promised 204 pages the actual artbook will have. However, that’s not the end of it.

If you scroll down on the post on GamingLeaksAndRumours, you will find a comment by user Player0914. They posted links leading to the full artbook, as well as mirrors and alternate links. According to Player0914, the artbook was originally leaked to the Tears of the Kingdom discord server by user bombablewall. The leaked images were then compiled and uploaded by “someone else in the discord.” Player0914 then proceeded to post the links on the post.

Originally, Player0914 also tried to upload the links as their own post. However, the moderation team of the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit took the post down. As such, the comment is the only way for players to see the leak.

According to some of the people who have gone through the artbook, they mostly contain concept art, promotional materials, and other optional artworks. The artbook does not spoil anything about the actual game. It instead only focuses on showing off the creative process the game went through in its development.

If you want the physical artbook for yourself, then you can pre-order the Tears of the Kingdom Collectors Edition from stores such as Best Buy. This includes the aforementioned artbook, as well as pin set, a Steelbook, and an ICONART poster. Otherwise, you can also buy it digitally for the Nintendo Switch. Although the game costs $70 on its own, Nintendo has already assured that this won’t be the norm.

That's all the information we have about the Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition artbook leak.